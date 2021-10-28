Roasted Squash Bisque

INGREDIENTS:

4 tbs olive oil, divided

1x 4 lbs squash, halved and seeded (butternut, sugar pumpkin and tetsukabuto are all nice!)

1 large yellow onion, medium chop

6 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon (Vietnamese cinnamon is a little more peppery and fantastic if you can find it!)

½ tsp ground nutmeg

⅛ tsp ground clove

⅛ tsp Aleppo pepper

Fresh cracked pepper, to taste

4 cups vegetable broth

½ cup full-fat coconut milk

2 tbs maple syrup

Toasted pumpkin seeds for garnish

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 425*.

2. On a baking sheet drizzle squash quarters with 2 tbs olive oil on all sides and a pinch of salt. Roast flesh side down until fork tender 30-40 minutes and allow to cool slightly before peeling and discarding the skin.

2. Meanwhile, in a heavy bottom pot, heat remaining olive oil over medium heat and sauté onion and garlic. Add the salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and pepper. Then add the roasted squash and vegetable stock. Put the lid on the pot, lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. On low heat, allow the soup to cook for 10 minutes. Then using an emulsion blender or Vitamix, purée soup in batches. Return to pot and bring back to a low simmer. Add coconut milk and maple syrup to taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve hot with toasted pumpkin seeds as a garnish.