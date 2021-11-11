The Best Turkey Ever

INGREDIENTS
1 Turkey
Dry Rub
3 tsp aniseed, toasted & ground
2 TBS rosemary, minced
2 TBS thyme, minced
2 TBS fresh garlic, crushed
2 TBS dark brown sugar
3 TBS orange zest
½ cup kosher salt
Baste
1 tsp aniseed
Twist from 1 orange
½ cup olive oil
PREPARATION
4 Days before Thanksgiving
- Prepare your turkey by letting it completely thaw. Remove the trimmings, rinse and pat dry. If you would like to spatchcock or butterfly your bird, this is the time to do that. (You can also ask your butcher to butterfly your turkey.)
1-3 Days before Thanksgiving
- Prepare your dry rub. In a medium bowl, combine all the dry ingredients together with a fork. The consistency will resemble coarse, wet beach sand.
- Place your turkey onto a rimmed roasting pan or tray that will fit into your refrigerator. Generously pack on dry brine mixture on all sides and corners of the bird. Uncovered, place in your refrigerator for 24-48 hours. TIP: The longer the turkey sits with the dry brine mixture, the richer the meat flavor will be and crisper the skin.
Morning of Thanksgiving
- Remove turkey from the refrigerator. Discard drippings collected in the rimmed tray and rinse dry brine mixture completely off the bird. TIP: Lay thick paper towels across your sink drain to collect the finely minced herbs and zest so they do not clog your drain.
- Pat the turkey dry and let it come to room temperature. This will take about 30 minutes.
- Preheat your oven to 425*. Prepare your basting liquid in a small pot by combining aniseed, orange twist and olive oil.
- Place dry brined turkey in a clean roasting pan on a metal rack. TIP: You can also create a rack out of carrots, celery, orange slices and onion for the turkey to rest on. Add ½ cup water to the tray. Generously baste the turkey with olive oil mixture before placing in the oven.
- After 30 minutes, lower the temperature to 350* for the remainder of the cook time until your turkey reaches desired doneness. Baste with olive oil mixture every 20 minutes.
- Allow the bird to rest for 20-30 minutes. Present on a serving platter and garnish with fresh herbs, orange slices and pomegranate.
Happy Thanksgiving!