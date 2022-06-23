Upside Down Sticky Peach Cakettes

INGREDIENTS:

For the Crumble:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 TBS lemon zest

4 TBS butter, melted

For the Peaches:

1 lb Peaches, sliced into thin wedges

1 TBS fresh thyme, minced

3/4 cup sugar

For the Cake:

1 stick butter, unsalted (plus more for buttering the tins)

1 cup sugar

1 TBS lemon zest

2 TBS lemon juice

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 cup greek yogurt, I like Fage 2%

PREPARATION:

For the Crumble:

Mix together the dry ingredients with a fork. Toss in lemon zest. Add melted butter. Stir with fork until mixture is a crumbly consistency.

For the Rhubarb:

Place sliced rhubarb in a medium mixing bowl. Add thyme and sugar. Toss to evenly distribute and let sit a minimum of 5 minutes to release juices, mixing once.

For the Cake: