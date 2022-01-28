Weeknight Gyros With a Spicy Radish Tzatziki

TZATZIKI

Ingredients:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

1 ½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup radish, julienned

1 cup English cucumber, ¼” chop

3 TBS shallot, minced

3 TBS fresh dill, chopped

4 TBS fresh chive, minced

2 TBS fresh mint, finely chopped

1 TBS lemon or lime juice

1 TBS apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Keep in an air-tight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

GYRO MEAT

Ingredients:

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

1 lb 85% lean ground beef

1 lb ground lamb

¼ cup (or about 2 strips) bacon, ground

6 cloves garlic, finely minced

4 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp cracked pepper

2 tsp fresh oregano, minced

1 tsp fresh marjoram, minced (If you can’t find, add more oregano)

1 tsp fresh rosemary, minced

1 tsp thyme

½ tsp cumin

1 lemon, zest & juice

2 eggs, room temperature & whisked

½ cup whole milk

½-1 cup panko

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350*

In a food processor, puree the onion until it is a smooth paste-like consistency. Drain the excess moisture from the onion by placing the pureed mixture onto a double layer of paper towels over a small bowl. Allow to sit for about 10 minutes then gently squeeze the bundle like a sponge, being careful to not break the towel. Note: There will still be moisture in the onion mixture, just not a lot of extra water.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients including the strained onion puree. Use a wooden spoon initially, then roll up your sleeves and use your hands to carefully incorporate all the ingredients. Note: Unlike meatballs or a meat loaf , which you want to be light and delicate, it is okay for this gyro mixture to be more dense and mixed.

Divide mixture into 3 equal sections and bake in standard loaf pans for 25-30 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160*. Allow to rest for 10 minutes and then slice into ¼” thick strips, lengthwise. For extra texture and to replicate the sear from a traditional rotisserie, sear strips in a touch of oil in a non-stick pan until golden brown and exploding with great texture just before serving.

TO BUILD THE GYRO

Layer a pita with Little Leaf Farms Lettuce, seared gyro meat, spicy radish tzatziki, sliced tomatoes, red onion and cucumber. Enjoy!