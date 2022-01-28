Weeknight Gyros With a Spicy Radish Tzatziki

TZATZIKI
Ingredients:
1 ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
1 cup radish, julienned
1 cup English cucumber, ¼” chop
3 TBS shallot, minced
3 TBS fresh dill, chopped
4 TBS fresh chive, minced
2 TBS fresh mint, finely chopped
1 TBS lemon or lime juice
1 TBS apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Keep in an air-tight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
GYRO MEAT
Ingredients:
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
1 lb 85% lean ground beef
1 lb ground lamb
¼ cup (or about 2 strips) bacon, ground
6 cloves garlic, finely minced
4 tsp kosher salt
2 tsp cracked pepper
2 tsp fresh oregano, minced
1 tsp fresh marjoram, minced (If you can’t find, add more oregano)
1 tsp fresh rosemary, minced
1 tsp thyme
½ tsp cumin
1 lemon, zest & juice
2 eggs, room temperature & whisked
½ cup whole milk
½-1 cup panko
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350*
In a food processor, puree the onion until it is a smooth paste-like consistency. Drain the excess moisture from the onion by placing the pureed mixture onto a double layer of paper towels over a small bowl. Allow to sit for about 10 minutes then gently squeeze the bundle like a sponge, being careful to not break the towel. Note: There will still be moisture in the onion mixture, just not a lot of extra water.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients including the strained onion puree. Use a wooden spoon initially, then roll up your sleeves and use your hands to carefully incorporate all the ingredients. Note: Unlike meatballs or a meat loaf , which you want to be light and delicate, it is okay for this gyro mixture to be more dense and mixed.
Divide mixture into 3 equal sections and bake in standard loaf pans for 25-30 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160*. Allow to rest for 10 minutes and then slice into ¼” thick strips, lengthwise. For extra texture and to replicate the sear from a traditional rotisserie, sear strips in a touch of oil in a non-stick pan until golden brown and exploding with great texture just before serving.
TO BUILD THE GYRO
Layer a pita with Little Leaf Farms Lettuce, seared gyro meat, spicy radish tzatziki, sliced tomatoes, red onion and cucumber. Enjoy!