This $15M downtown Boston Penthouse Was the Star of A Hollywood Movie

Claiming a southwest corner on the second to last floor of Millennium Tower and spread a little over 4,000 square feet, this penthouse boasts 14-foot ceilings, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a single half bath. The fully customized unit takes inspiration from modern Miami condominiums and features breathtaking views of Back Bay, Boston Common, and the Charles River.

The seller purchased the home on the 59th floor of the development in 2016—the first person to commit to a unit in the then newly constructed Millennium Tower. The owner covered the 14-feet-high rooms in white hues, built a butler’s bar, imported bathroom tiles from Italy and hung custom paintings by Italian artist Fernando Cusato.

Over a year after making it’s Hollywood cameo in the movie "Equalizer II," the stately apartment, sited in one of Boston’s most sought after buildings, is now being privately offered through Antonio Khoury and Brett Derocker of Derocker & Khoury for a cool $15 million

The building amenities are pretty plush as well, including a two-floor amenity space, dubbed The Club, flaunts its own private restaurant, headed by celebrity chef Michael Mina. But that's not all, the tower also offers a 18-seat movie theater; a pool; a locker room with a steam room, a salon, and a hot tub; a billiards room and the cities largest residential gym. Talk about living the VIP life.