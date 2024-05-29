Meet the Team USA athletes to root for at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Wondering who to root for at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics? My New Favorite Olympian and My New Favorite Paralympian will immerse you in the stories of seven Team USA athletes outside their sport. The first episode will be released June 12.

Each episode of the series includes interviews with athletes and the people closest to them.

After missing the last Summer Olympics, the 2019 men’s world champion in 100m sprint is eying the podium in Paris.

About the hosts

Natalie Coughlin is a three-time Olympian who won 12 Olympic medals (three gold, four silver, and five bronze), which ties her with two athletes as the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history. She received the World Swimmer of the Year Award in 2002 and the American Swimmer of the Year Award in 2001, 2002 and 2008. She was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2022.

Zena Keita is a host and analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area’s Golden State Warriors postgame show Dubs Talk Live. She is also a host and contributor to The Athletic Women’s Basketball Show, part of The Athletic Podcast Network. She is a native of Paris who was raised in North Carolina.

