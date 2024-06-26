One of the oldest Olympic sports is returning to its roots at the 2024 Summer Games.

Sailing made its debut as an Olympic event at the 1900 Games, which were held in ... Paris. France won the most sailing medals that year, and the sport has been a mainstay ever since.

Now, with the Olympics returning to Paris, sailing will again be in the spotlight this summer. Here's all the info you need to know about the sport:

What is sailing?

Sailing is the art of moving a boat using only waves and the wind. While it used to be the way that people traveled and traded, now it's mainly used for sporting and leisure.

How does sailing work at the Olympics?

There are 10 different sailing events that will be contested at the 2024 Olympics, with medals handed out for each competition. Here's a brief look at each:

Men's events

IQFoil: One person windsurfing where the athlete stands up and guides the single sail.

Formula Kite: One person kitesurfing featuring a foil kite and a board with a hydrofoil.

ILCA 7: One person using a standard rig (singlehanded dinghy).

49er: Two people, one at the helm making tactical decisions and steering and one doing most of the sail control.

Women's events

IQFoil: Same as the men's event.

Formula Kite: Same as the men's event.

ICLA 6: Same as the men's event with a smaller rig.

49erFX: Same as the men's event with a slightly different rig.

Mixed events

470: Two people (one man, one woman) guiding a 470 cm boat.

Nacra 17: Two people (one man, one woman) using a performance catamaran.

Where is sailing being held at the 2024 Olympics?

All sailing events for the 2024 Olympics will be held at Marseille Marina. The venue is located in southern France on the Gulf of Lion, which is part of the Mediterranean Sea.

What is the schedule for sailing at the 2024 Olympics?

Sailing events will take place from July 28 through Aug. 8, with series races and medal races taking place each day. Here's a day-by-day breakdown:

July 28: Men's and women's IQFoil (series races), men's 49er (series races), women's 49erFX (series races)

July 29: Men's and women's IQFoil (series races), men's 49er (series races), women's 49erFX (series races)

July 30: Men's and women's IQFoil (series races), men's 49er (series races), women's 49erFX (series races)

July 31: Men's 49er (series races), women's 49erFX (series races)

Aug. 1: Men's and women's IQFoil (series races), men's 49er (medal race), women's 49erFX (medal race), men's ICLA 7 (series races), women's ICLA 6 (series races)

Aug. 2: Men's and women's IQFoil (medal races), men's ICLA 7 (series races), women's ICLA 6 (series races), mixed 470 (series races)

Aug. 3: Men's ICLA 7 (series races), women's ICLA 6 (series races), mixed 470 (series races), mixed Nacra 17 (series races)

Aug. 4: Men's and women's Formula Kite (series races), men's ICLA 7 (series races), women's ICLA 6 (series races), mixed 470 (series races), mixed Nacra 17 (series races)

Aug. 5: Men's and women's Formula Kite (series races), men's ICLA 7 (series races), women's ICLA 6 (series races), mixed 470 (series races), mixed Nacra 17 (series races)

Aug. 6: Men's and women's Formula Kite (series races), men's ICLA 7 (medal race), women's ICLA 6 (medal race), mixed 470 (series races), mixed Nacra 17 (series races)

Aug. 7: Men's and women's Formula Kite (series races), mixed 470 (medal race), mixed Nacra 17 (medal race)

Aug. 8: Men's and women's Formula Kite (medal races)

What countries are the best at sailing?

When it comes to sailing, two nations are traditionally dominant: Great Britain and the United States.

Great Britain leads all nations in sailing gold medals (31) and total medals (64), while Team USA has the most silver medals (23) and second-most total medals (61).

Norway is third in gold medals with 17, trailing only Great Britain and the U.S. France, meanwhile, is third in total medals with 49.

In recent years, Great Britain has only gotten better at sailing. The country has won the most sailing medals at five of the last six Olympics, only losing out to Australia in 2012. The Brits won three golds and five total medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while the U.S. was shut out.