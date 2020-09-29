Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Podcast ‘Just B'

Bethenny Frankel is taking a break from the cameras and is making a mark in the world of Podcasting, the reality tv star is currently in the Top 10 podcasts on iTunes.

Frankel got candid with Derek Zagami on 'RealiTea With Derek Z' opening about about her dream guest lineup, which would include Oprah, Donald Trump, Obama, Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin. "People that would never do it, people that are real, major, major hedge fund billionaire game changers that are super private."

"I would ask Donald Trump what I would ask him about his brand and that, you know, how much of this is marketing and how much of him getting into the presidency is actually positioning and marketing."

Bethenny Frankel also shared a second question she would ask President Trump, "I would ask him why, you know, if if it's hard for him to admit when he's wrong, if he has a hard time being humble and just really saying, I screwed up, if he's ever he's capable of saying that."

Bethenny Frankel

About 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel':

If you can’t handle the truth you can’t handle this podcast. Just B with business power-house Bethenny Frankel is the best of your favorite self-made mogul – shrewd career smarts, a razor sharp sense of humor and a deep insight of how business and people work. Intermingling her own stories with conversations with thought leaders and business game-changers, Just B with Bethenny Frankel is a must for anyone looking for one on one time with Bethenny. From unapologetic takes on making your mark, fame, and money to tapping into how industry leaders handle parenting, relationships and more, tune in every week and Just B!

The podcast aims to take a nontraditional approach to business and lifestyle conversations with Bethenny’s humorous and unconventional approach to conversations with serious people who have been asked every question there is to answer. In contrast to a traditional business or lifestyle podcast, the show aims to run the gamut of questions in a lively, conversational style.

You can listen to episode 1 & 2 right now, Mark Cuban - Television personality, Entrepreneur, Owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks + Bozoma Saint John - Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix.

Getty Images

“Just B with Bethenny Frankel” premieres on Tuesday, September 29 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

