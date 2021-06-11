Derek Zagami Shared Reality TV Secrets on Access Hollywood's ‘Housewives Nightcap'

TV host Derek Zagami joined Access Hollywood's 'Housewives Nightcap' crew Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert to chat about some "Housewives Buzz".

The reality tv guru also opened up about how he convinced OG 'RHONY' star Heather Thomson to tell her side of the story by doing confessional interviews. "We spoke for about two hours, offline on the phone," Zagami said and explained that the conversation happened days after she left the Hamptons.

During the show Zagami was asked by hosts his thoughts on Kathy Hilton who has become a fan favorite on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and Derek Z explained why the fans love her so much, "Her realness and her authenticity really is what attracts us as viewers".

'Housewives Nightcap' host Emily Orozco acknowledges that they are building a "housewives community" as everyone was on ZOOM for the conversation. "We have started you know a situation, we are bi-coastal" Zagami said.

