Derek Zagami Will Be Hosting a ‘Sassy' New Digital Talk Show About Reality TV

TV Personality Derek Zagami is set to host a new weekly talk show about what is buzzing in reality tv, RealiTea With Derek Z will exclusively streaming on digital platforms powered by NECN. The series has already featured stars such as Bethenny Frankel, Tamar Braxton, Melissa Gorga, Chrishell Stause, and many more.

NECN

Zagami is known for creating untraditional TV with his energetic storytelling and has made international headlines for his interviews with celebrities. This show will feature trending topics, RealiTea experts, and conversations with your favorite reality tv stars. "My passion is having authentic conversations with celebrities, and most of the time that leads to them sharing things they have never shared publicly before" Derek Zagami said explaining the type of interviews you can expect on this series.

"Everyone is online looking for content to watch to get exclusive tea about their favorite shows, my goal is to have fun with it. I am excited to share my unfiltered opinions about the most popular reality tv shows" Zagami said.

RealiTea With Derek Z will stream LIVE every Tuesday at 1:30PM on Roku and AppleTV, it will also be syndicated digitally.