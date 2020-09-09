Rachel Lindsay Says ‘Space Is Key' On Surviving A Marriage During Quarantine

'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay is getting candid on 'RealiTea With Derek Z' about her life behind the reality tv cameras. "I think people would be shocked to know how sensitive I am. You know, I I am strong and I am tough. And I do have that persona that is all very much me. But if there was a camera in our home, you would see that I'm goofy and silly. I'm very sensitive."

The TV Personality also opened up about her first year of marriage to Bryan Absolo, "What I tell people, the key to surviving quarantine is space. So Brian actually goes into the office. He's a chiropractor, so he's still considered an essential worker. And I do my work from here and it's like we separate, we do our thing, and then we come together at the end of the day. And it's fantastic. And it's what works for us. We're independent. And then at the end of the day, or maybe sometimes for lunch or even breakfast together. Yeah, space space is key."

Host Derek Zagami asked the question everyone is waiting for, when can we expect a baby? "I know a lot of people are like y'all been married a year now where are the kids? And it's like we're doing things on our own timeline, but that has not changed. We definitely still want want children. So I would I say sooner than later. I do mean sooner than later. No, I'm not pregnant right now. Sorry. I can't. I can't. I know that's what you wanted me to say."

Watch more of Rachel on 'MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing' which airs Wednesdays 9:00PM