Live updates: Super Bowl week gets underway with Opening Night in New Orleans

What to Know
- Super Bowl Opening Night is set to take place Monday night at Caesars Superdome, which will host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
- Opening Night is the traditional "media day" to kick off Super Bowl week.
- The Eagles will go first and take the stage at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).
- The Chiefs will join the Eagles for a joint team moment at 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local time) before taking the stage for themselves.
Follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl week with Opening Night in New Orleans.