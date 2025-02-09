Donald Trump picks Super Bowl winner — praises Saquon Barkley, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

The president's pick is in.

Donald Trump had been hinting that he was leaning towards picking the Kanas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, giving high praise to quarterback and three-time champion Patrick Mahomes. And he has now made it official.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he has won, I have to go with Kansas City," Trump told Brett Baier of Fox News during a recorded pregame interview on Sunday. "I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic [team]. It's gonna be just a great game."

Trump will attend the Super Bowl, becoming the first sitting president to do so.

"Well, first of all, I'm very surprised to hear that," Trump said. "I would have assumed many presidents came. But I think just the spirit of the country. The country has taken on a whole new life. I thought it would be a good thing for the country to have the president be at the game."

He'll watch the Chiefs attempt to make history by becoming the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls. The Eagles will look to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago.

"I'm a big fan of both teams, they're sort of different," Trump said. "Philadelphia have one of the greatest running backs. Saquon, you know Saquon had an uncle who was a great fighter, a great fighter. Iran Barkley his name was. So, you have a great running back, you really have a great quarterback. The other team, the quarterback really knows how to win. He is a great, great quarterback."

Trump is also a big fan of Mahomes' wife Brittany.

"I just say that I've watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, OK? She's a Trump fan, she's a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK?" Trump said. "But she's a great person. I watched her being interviewed, I said, 'Wow, that's pretty good.' But, she's great. And he's great."