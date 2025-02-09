Jalen Hurts is going to Disney World. Here's how the Super Bowl tradition started

Jalen Hurts, you and the Philadelphia Eagles have just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do next?

We already know what's next. He's going to Disney World.

The quarterback won his first career championship and Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday after guiding the Eagles to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. That means he will now make his first trip as a champion to the happiest place on earth.

The Disney tradition continued with Hurts shooting the "What's Next?" commercial on the field after his latest Super Bowl victory. That's followed by a trip to the theme park in Anaheim to take part in the Main Street USA parade on Monday afternoon.

Here's what to know about the Happiest Commercial on Earth and how it all started.

Who first said, ‘I’m going to Disneyland/Disney World?'

New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first player featured in Disney's "What's Next?" commercial after he was named MVP of Super Bowl XXI in 1987.

The commercial shows highlights of Simms from the Giants' 39-20 win over the Denver Broncos as the "When You Wish Upon a Star" theme plays. Then comes the famous question from an off-screen narrator.

"Phil Simms, you have just won the Super Bowl. What are you doing next?"

"I'm gonna go to Disney World," Simms replies while making his way to the on-field celebration.

Because of the postgame chaos, and the urgency to complete the commercial so it can air shortly after the celebration, three NFL Films camera crews are sent onto the field to get the shot for the commercial, according to the Los Angeles Times. Players are asked to look into the camera and repeat the lines multiple times, using both Disneyland and Disney World, with the commercial that airs varying in parts of the country depending on proximity to the California and Orlando theme parks.

“I said Disney World and Disneyland, and they said, ‘Do it again!’ I said, ‘How many times do I gotta do this?’" Simms told the Los Angeles Times. "I didn’t say it meanly, but it was like, I want to shake some hands and enjoy this moment.”

Simms told USA TODAY he was paid $50,000 to do the commercial, and Disney paid for his family's trip to the park.

But he didn't get his parade until just last year with some help from fellow Super Bowl MVP Peyton Manning.

Peyton gave @PhilSimmsQB a few pointers for his first time leading a parade at @WaltDisneyWorld. pic.twitter.com/TyfciB7r9N — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 6, 2023

Who starred in the 2024 Disneyland ad?

When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true.

That was certainly the case for Patrick Mahomes. As a 17-year-old junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas, he tweeted, "I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs."

SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MJAmPbrgQZ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

He now knows exactly how it feels, having done so three times.

Mahomes made his first honorary trip to a Disney theme park in 2020 after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

He booked his next Disney trip in 2022 after being named MVP in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He returned the following year after a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes was the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, but only the third to make multiple Disney trips as Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP five times and has made the most subsequent Disney trips. Eli Manning of the Giants won two Super Bowl MVPs in the "What's Next?" era.

Joe Montana of the 49ers won three Super Bowl MVP awards in his career, but two were before the Disney tradition began in 1987.