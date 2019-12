As the temperatures begin to drop, people in Maine are lending a hand to help keep their community warm.



The Waldo County Woodshed is offering free firewood for those who need it to heat their homes.



Yesterday, volunteers were hard at work cutting and splitting logs in Searsmont.



The woodshed has more than eight sites around the county. Volunteers say that the move has impacted many in the community.

The project is entire funded by donations, and viewers are welcome to contribute.