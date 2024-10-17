Does this winter have much snow in store for New England? Here's NOAA's latest look

Are you ready for winter? We've gotten a lot of questions about what this winter could bring for us here in New England, and on Thursday, we got a little glimpse of what some top forecasters are predicting.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released its U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday, highlighting a broad look at the nation's weather conditions from December through February.

This winter, La Niña is predicted to emerge and influence our winter weather patterns.

"NOAA's Winter Weather Outlook does not mean that we won't see snow here in New England this winter"

So, what does that mean for us here in New England?

Well, when we're talking about temperatures, the Climate Prediction Center's forecasters expect our region to likely have above-normal temperatures through February.

NOAA A map showing the 2024-25 winter temperature outlook for the United States — above average temperatures are expected in Boston, Massachusetts, and the rest of New England.

As for precipitation, the outlook does not highlight New England with a definitive above-average or below-average precipitation classification. Instead, we'll have an "equal chance" of below-average, near-average and above-average seasonal total precipitation through the winter due to La Nina conditions.

The outlook also predicts that our area will likely be removed from drought status. Parts of the Greater Boston area and southern New Hampshire are currently in a moderate drought.

NOAA A map showing the 2024-25 winter precipitation outlook for the United States — which would include both snow and rain.

Now, let me emphasize this point. NOAA's Winter Weather Outlook does not mean that we won't see snow here in New England this winter. It also doesn't mean that we won't see cold spells through February as the jet stream dips into the region from the north. This outlook just gives us a broad view at our winter patterns.

In fact, NOAA emphasizes that the influence of a La Niña pattern (or even an El Niño pattern) on the U.S. climate this winter "is a matter of probability, not certainty." It just serves as a guide as we move through the winter months.

The outlook will be updated by Nov. 21.

We're already in a colder spell, but it's about to warm up

Otherwise, here at home, buckle up! We’re on a bumpy temperature roller coaster ride over the next several days. In fact, highs will climb into the 70s for the weekend.

Thursday got off to a chilly start -- one of the coldest mornings of the work week. Several communities started the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. But as we continue moving through Friday evening, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few extra clouds will push over the Cape and Islands courtesy of an area of low pressure offshore. We’re not expecting rain today though.

Tonight, temperatures won’t be quite as cold, reaching the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

On Friday, highs will again reach the upper 50s by afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy at times from the northeast. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

And get ready for warmer weather just in time for the weekend.

On Saturday, highs will reach the mid 60s, with plenty of sunshine. Then on Sunday, highs will soar into the lower 70s! (The average high temperature this time of the year is in the low 60s in Boston.)

We’ll slide into next week with temperatures in the lower 70s Monday through Wednesday, but by the end of the week, brace yourself. Highs will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s into next weekend.

Also, don’t forget to check out the Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet! You can see it each night through the end of October after sunset. But as we get closer to the end of the month, the comet will start to fade a bit. So enjoy it while you can!