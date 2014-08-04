A Spectacular Summer Week

It is nice to be back where we belong! After a weekend with clouds, rain and cool onshore winds...The week is starting off in spectacular summer fashion.

Sunshine and cumulus, highs in the lower 80s inland with a sea breeze at the coast. Dewpoints have climbed into the mid 60s thanks to a light warm SW flow. The added moisture will help cumulus clouds to build this afternoon for even a few spotty slow moving showers or brief downpours. No severe weather is expected. The best chance of a thunderstorm will likely be across Northern New England. The normal high this time of year is around 81 degrees. That is very close to where temperatures will hang this afternoon. It is a better day at the beach with a midday low tide in progress. The sun will be setting at 8 p.m. as we continue to lose about 2 minutes of daylight as each day passes.



I expect a mostly dry, but warmer Tuesday with sunny to partly sunny skies, humid and highs in the mid-80s. Some areas in the west may approach the upper 80s by afternoon. Sea breezes will again keep the coastline cooler in the afternoon. There will still be a risk for a few pop up showers or a thunderstorm, but they will be isolated and mostly confined to the North and western parts of the region.



A cold front will be sliding through New England Wednesday. This is the day where we should have our best chance at a few scattered showers or stronger storms with it's passage. A deepening trough supplied with cooler air from Canada will be sliding into the Northeast at that time. The cooler dry air will help to destabilize the air for a brief time on Wednesday before the front pushes off the coast.



Cooler drier air will follow in behind the front with building high pressure sliding towards New England. Just enough low level moisture will be in place to trigger building fair weather clouds during the day, but partly to mostly sunny skies will be the rule heading into next weekend with temps in the 70s and lower 80s by Sunday. Seasonally cool air for this time of year will be in place once again... but it looks just about as nice as weather can be!



The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Bertha to a Hurricane with sustained winds up to to 80 mph in the center of the storm. This makes it the second Hurricane in the Atlantic this season. Again taking a similar track to Arthur right up the coast... but farther offshore. The storm will stay off the coast of the United States. It will track close to 300 hundred miles off the coast of New England by Wednesday. Building surf and rip currents may affect our south facing coastlines during the midweek.



It is a great week to be on vacation, and it looks even better by the end of the week!