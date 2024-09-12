It sure feels like summer in Boston, which is in its driest stretch for 25 years

We’ve made it 22 days without anything more than trace mounts of rain in Boston, which is the tenth-longest streak in the city’s history

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

By all accounts, this September has been one to savor.

At least through the middle of the month, there’s been no measurable rain, and the temperatures have been every bit of enjoyable.

It’s no secret that our dry spell continues. We’ve made it 22 days without anything more than trace mounts of rain in Boston, which is the tenth-longest streak in the city’s history. And the longest since 1999. For those keeping track, the lawns are the loser here.

With high pressure overhead, we’re in for another sizzling summer-like day. In fact, high temperatures are much warmer than in previous days — near 80 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Evening temperatures are milder too, near 60 degrees, so leaving the windows open at night won’t bring much relief.

There will be a small window for rain, in narrow areas along Route 2 and through the Merrimack Valley around 4 and 5 p.m., but don’t expect much, as accumulation isn’t likely.

The weekend is dry, and back near average for highs too, in the upper 70s.

While we’re not in drought, exercise caution and care with outdoor burning and fire pits. The soil moisture will remain dry, and can act as fuels for wildfires to spread.

More weather news

Climate change Sep 10

‘Atmospheric thirst' amplifying both Hurricane Francine and wildfires in the West

forecast Sep 11

New England to warm up to the 80s through the weekend

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us