Overnight Wintry Mix Into Tuesday Morning

One more quiet day before a significant storm moves through. Skies start off sunny today and that sun will fade behind clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as warm as they were on Sunday with highs reaching the 40s.

Get ready for a moderate to high impact mixed precipitation event across the area starting overnight and continuing into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will cool below freezing at the surface tonight and will stay below freezing through Tuesday morning for some communities away from the coast.

This will be an event for primarily interior New England. The question is what will be the dominant form of precipitation – if it’s sleet, we aren’t expecting much in the way of damage (sleet pings off of surfaces and doesn’t adhere to them) – freezing rain on the other hand does adhere to all surfaces below freezing, which can be damaging. Both forms of precipitation will cause hazardous conditions on the roadways. At this point, it is still a wait and see.

The storm will pull away Tuesday afternoon and for New Year’s Eve festivities. The weather looks much quieter aside from some mountain snow showers. Temperatures moderate into the 40s by the end of week with some showers through the weekend.

The next storm system will arrive early the following week and with some colder air in place some snow is possible. Stay tuned.

