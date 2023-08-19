14 tornadoes have hit New England so far this year

There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in New England yesterday; 3 of the in MA and 1 EF-2 in Rhode Island. This is a significant difference from the normal “2” we typically see in the state of MA as a total of 7 tornadoes have impacted the state this year.

While it’s impressive, the year that produced the most tornadoes in MA dates back to 1958 when there were 12 tornadoes.

Thankfully we’ve turned the page and our weekend is quiet, mostly dry and comfortable. Our dew points have dropped to the 50s, we keep the comfortable dry air throughout much of the weekend until Sunday evening begins to see slowly increasing humidity with a southerly flow.

Our temperatures will jump from the 70s this Saturday to the upper 80s in the warmest spots Sunday. Brighter skies will take over for your Sunday as well.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The coasts remain a bit unsettled, seas rise from 5-7 ft high with a moderate risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in place.

Monday keeps temperatures in the 80s with moderate humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.

Temperatures will dip after as drier and cooler air ushers in with 70s for the rest of the Exclusive 10-day until the following weekend. The chance of rain will also come back Friday into early next weekend.