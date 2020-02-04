Even without a ton of sunshine, temperatures Tuesday reached the mid-40s. It will be much colder Wednesday — about 10 degrees colder, with a mix of sun and clouds.

This will set the stage for a wintry mix, or even a burst of snow heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. At this point, it appears it will be a slippery drive into work Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will begin to climb above freezing and snow/mix will change to rain at the coast.

We catch a break from the steady rain Thursday evening with another slug of rain moving in late Thursday night through Friday. Heavy rain is likely. It possible southern New England could see up to 2 inches of rain. Since the ground isn't frozen, most of the rain will be absorbed — it doesn't appear that we will see flooding.

Quiet weather will return Saturday, but unsettled weather will be back Sunday. Some forecast models keep the precipitation just off the coast, and others are showing rain and snow. Stay tuned.

Next week looks unsettled. We will see numerous rounds of rain and snow. At this point, significant accumulations don't look likely. By the end of the 10-day, we will be halfway through February, and it doesn't look like there will be much cold.