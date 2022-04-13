70 Degree Wednesday Before Temperature Battle Thursday

If you missed out on the lovely afternoon yesterday, there’s still enough warmth stewing about this afternoon to enjoy. To nudge the highs near 70, we’ll need a good supply of sun today.

We’re thinking that’s in the cards as most of the showers will scoot across northern New England. Southerly winds are in the mix too, holding the mild temps deep into the evening.

But later at night, the cool air pooling in the Gulf of Maine comes sailing south. Our temps will dive back to the 40s, and the stage is set for an epic temperature battle across southern New England on Thursday.

With those cooler temps will come a lot of clouds and a northeast breeze, we’ll be lucky to see 50 along the coast as we hover in the 40s most of the day. Meantime, the warm air will be sequestered from Springfield to Hartford with highs there soaring near 80!

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A line of storms will approach in the afternoon and evening from New York. Some of those storms will be severe as they feed on that warm airmass, but they are destined to weaken as they move east into the night. All that will be left of them are a few downpours and rumbles by late Thursday evening here in eastern New England.

Thankfully, all of this will mix out and be gone for the Red Sox home opener. We’re back to Sun, but the breezes may still come off the water. Highs will come back to Earth too, as we reach near 60 in most spots.

Early look on the holiday weekend shows another warmup for Saturday (with a few showers) and a drier, cooler day for Easter. The Marathon is also looking dry – but cool. We may start in the upper 30s in Hopkinton, but warm to the 50s by early afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as a windy rainstorm takes aim on Tuesday.