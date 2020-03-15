Weather

A Cool Down for Sunday

By Chris Gloninger

Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees cooler than our Saturday.

Monday will be even cooler than Sunday with high temperatures barely climbing out of the 30s. By Monday afternoon clouds will begin to increase.

Tuesday, Saint Patrick’s Day, will be a bit unsettled. We aren’t expecting a ton of sunshine and temperatures will be in the mid-50s with periods of rain. It doesn’t look like we will see a ton of rain, but there will be enough wet weather to require your rain gear if your plans take you outside.

Temps Drop This Weekend Before Quick St. Patrick’s Day Storm

Weather forecast Mar 14

Cooler Air, Heavy Winds Coming Back Ahead of Spring

After a calm, quiet, sunny day on Wednesday wet weather will return late Thursday and continue into Saturday morning. At this point, up to an inch of rain is possible. By Saturday afternoon we’ll be able to clear out the clouds and enjoy some more sunshine.

