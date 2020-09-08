A Few Hot, Humid Days Ahead of Fall-Feel for the Weekend

Our days of summer-time warmth are numbered, so if you have a chance to enjoy the outdoors, make the most of today. It might make a shift to cooler air this weekend easier to take. For some, a shot of fall in sight for the weekend is a step into your favorite season. Regardless, cool air isn’t far.

Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 30s could be found through much of southern Canada and the northern tier of the U.S. A swath of snow - up to a foot - is dropping in the northern Rockies and rain is flooding the Midwest, all blossoming along the battle of cool and warm air.

For now, warm air wins the battle here at home in New England. Tuesday morning's fog and clouds will repeat Wednesday morning - a sign of more humid air filtering in on a south wind. That will continue over the next couple of days.

Afternoon sunshine will help bump temperatures into the 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The only chance of showers will be found north – closer to the battle of cool and warm air – along and near the Canada border.

By Thursday, change begins.

A push of cool air will migrate southward, touching off scattered showers and thunder in the warm and humid air of New England, particularly southern New England during the afternoon. This marks a major shift in the wind, which is set to blow from the north by Thursday night and from the northeast Friday.

Changing wind direction opens the door for the cool air to spill south over the Canada border and hold temperatures in the 70s Friday afternoon, even with sun, and likely just barely making it to 70 on Saturday.

Sunday brings a chance of rain showers. While exact arrival time is always flexible in a forecast this far out, it appears we may be able to stay dry at least Sunday morning, with the greater chance of showers the later in the day. Our First Alert Team will continue to monitor the specifics on timing.

Showers exit Monday but relatively cool air – just a touch colder than normal for this time of year as fall air is becoming more common – will continue through the remainder of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.