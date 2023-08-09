A gorgeous day in New England, but more rain's on the way

We’re back to quiet weather for a day!

Nice and sunny conditions take over Wednesday afternoon — we see decreasing humidity, highs in the 80s and a steady northwest breeze that freshens things up.

We’re enjoying the calm days as they come, since more unsettled weather returns to New England Thursday afternoon-evening and late Saturday.

A short wave that provides rain and storms in the Midwest Wednesday will move into New England by the second half of Thursday afternoon into the evening. Dew points will begin to creep back up into the upper 60s, and while the first half of the day is quiet and bright, we’ll begin to see increasing cloud coverage and climbing humidity by the early afternoon.

The chance for storms will increase through the afternoon, mostly along southern New England. We’ll see storms erupting in Connecticut first, with a slow movement eastward reaching the Cape by the late evening and keeping a scattered potential for severe weather along southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.

While total rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant across a wide area, we may see over an inch and a half in locally impacted areas under the heaviest downpours.

Another line of storms may become scattered and move over Vermont, through Maine, from 6 p.m. into midnight, weakening slowly after sunset.

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected rainfall on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, across southern New England.

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected rainfall early on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, across southern New England.

We see drier conditions by Friday, with increasing sunshine and temperatures.

While the weekend starts off great, another upper trough will enhance the chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, with a bit more left over for Sunday. It doesn’t seem like the weekend will be a complete washout, especially as Sunday’s showers pivot mostly into northern New England.