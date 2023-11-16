A milder turn, temperatures reach the 60s

The weather's taking a decidedly milder turn for the next couple of days. Highs leap to the low 60s with a warmer airmass and plenty of sun Thursday.

It's just one of two days to feature 60s and mild breezes. And even with rain threatening on Saturday, the forecast looks pretty mild.

Speaking of, there doesn't appear to be much of it Saturday. What looked like a juicy, wind-driven rain a couple days ago, now seems like a spotty shower-type event. The reason behind this is the far eastward track of our coastal storm.

We'll still feel the showers from an approaching front to the west, but this does not look like a washed out day.

Winds increase and the temperatures tumble later late on Saturday night. We'll fall to the 30s by Sunday morning. A deepening low in the upper atmosphere could even shower us with a few snowflakes by afternoon (most likely in the Worcester Hills) as the sun gives way to clouds.

Breezes will frustrate you if you're doing some leaf cleaning.

Cold settles in for the day on Monday, but a fast-moving rain storm will sweep in by Tuesday night. This one promises to soak us down ahead of the busy holiday on Wednesday, but promises to move out by Thanksgiving, leaving more cold in its wake through the holiday weekend.