A Warm Tuesday Ahead

Today we again see highs in the 60s with a few clouds passing through in the afternoon. We stay dry until Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when a quick moving low pressure system moves through.

Our brush fire danger will be elevated again with the low humidity, gusty west winds, and dry brush. The showers return for midweek and will help with that situation. Meanwhile, our pollen count will decrease as the week progresses too.

The pollen count will once again be high for today, but will be in the low to moderate range Wednesday through Friday as we track in rain.

Temperatures will lower by midweek and will stay cool through at least the weekend. Our pattern becomes unsettled as a few systems pass through. One minor system will move through tonight into Wednesday morning, giving us scattered showers.

A larger system moves in Thursday into Friday morning. A coastal low may also develop off the parent system that will enhance our wind and rain chances to round out the work week.

There is enough cold air in place that higher elevations in northern New England could again see some snowfall. Also, the full "pink" moon occurs tonight and that is why our tides are running extra low and high.

These higher tides continue through the weekend, and will produce some flooding even without a storm. With the storm Thursday into Friday our wave heights increase by a few feet and the coastal flooding threat may increase for low-lying areas without a seawall, so stay tuned.

Easter weekend will be cool and sunny on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Sunday will bring highs in the 50s and most of the day should remain dry. Scattered showers return to the forecast Sunday night as a cold front moves through. High temperatures remain around 50 degrees through the rest of our 10-day forecast.