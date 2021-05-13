Even With Possible Showers, a Winning Spring Weekend Ahead

Satellite images of the northeast quarter of the country Thursday morning through midday shows quiet and enjoyable weather. That’s a great way to think about the next several days, right through the weekend.

That said, while the weather overall will be lovely, there are some subtle features that have a bearing on the forecast nearly each day.

Thursday’s sunny start gives way to building, puffy, fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures rise to nearly 70 degrees with a light prevailing northwest wind that will yield to a weak, cooling sea breeze along our coastline during the afternoon.

The puffy clouds Thursday afternoon come in response to an energetic disturbance aloft. While a sprinkle is possible from these clouds, particularly in southeastern Massachusetts, most of New England stays dry.

A more notable exception comes to the Great North Woods Thursday late day and evening. From the far Northeast Kingdom of Vermont to Coos County, New Hampshire, and northwest Maine, showers, downpours and thunder dropping south from Quebec should deliver some briefly gusty wind and perhaps even an isolated severe thunderstorm Thursday evening.

Skies clear and conditions quiet overnight Thursday, with a near-repeat performance on Friday: sunshine and a crisp start with building clouds and mild temperatures during the afternoon. As the air slowly moistens, the chance of showers increases just slightly Friday afternoon. Any showers and sprinkles are expected to be widely scattered at worst, though.

Saturday and Sunday won’t differ much, except for two subtle differences: the amount of moisture in the air increases somewhat and the disturbances aloft get just a bit stronger. These two factors combine to increase the chance of scattered showers incrementally each afternoon, Saturday and then again Sunday.

Showers or thunder that develop are expected to remain scattered, confined to the afternoon or early evening, and dip in and out of any community that sees them. This means that the vast majority of both days should be enjoyable.

Next week starts with an elevated chance of showers in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast with a nearby frontal boundary – the clash between cool and milder air. But by midweek an organizing storm east of New England should drag in some drier air on a busy breeze Wednesday, leaving a great Thursday.

Warmer and more moist air will attempt another comeback Friday into next weekend. This will cause an increase of clouds and perhaps raise the chance of showers, particularly on Friday, but ensures the rather mild spring stretch continues.