Above Average Temperatures Continue in New England

What month is it again…and what season? It certainly doesn’t feel like November!

Our average high temperatures should be in the 50s this time of year, but today, we’ll be running about 20 degrees above average.

A late summer feel continues across New England with in the 70s again today, tomorrow and Monday. Tomorrow’s record highs are within reach for the city of Boston and will be broken if our forecast holds.

Northern New England records are more vulnerable during this stretch and more may fall, including some warm overnight low temperature records. Aside from a sprinkle or isolated shower today, most of us will be dry.

Sunday isn’t guaranteed to be entirely raindrop-free though: a slow-moving, approaching cold front should focus a few scattered showers in Northern and Western New England, and the rest of us will find limited sun through clouds with the potential for a sprinkle from time to time.

Monday brings the final day of warmth – returning to the 70s early in the day – with the chance of a few showers as a sharp cold front moves through, opening the door to much cooler air more typical of November for Tuesday through midweek next week.

Friday and into next weekend will likely feature a period of wet weather, though it’s a little uncertain as to the exact timing and amounts of rainfall, so we’ll keep you posted in the coming days. This weekend’s warmth will be a distant memory with highs anticipated to be in the 50s next weekend so enjoy it while it lasts!