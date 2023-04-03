After a Cold Start to Monday, Temperatures to Reach Mid 50s

You can look forward to a cold, but bright start to your Monday morning. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 20s, but by afternoon, highs reach the middle 50s. Clouds will collect during the afternoon and evening, but conditions remain dry for the Red Sox game at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday features on and off rain showers, with milder temperatures as warm as 60 degrees by later in the day.

Keep the umbrellas handy for Wednesday, as rain will continue, and temperatures will drop back to the 40s and 50s, as a front divides New England in half between mild and cold air.

On Thursday, that front pushes back north. Rain in the morning breaks for some sun in the afternoon, that sun could set off a few thunderstorms, by early evening. Highs are very mild, in the upper 60s, and even a few 70 degree readings are possible. Friday is mostly sunny, and seasonably mild. Highs in the lower and middle 50s. Saturday is much of the same, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower and middle 50s.