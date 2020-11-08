After an Earthquake, Record Temperatures Across the Region

Forget this tranquil weather: how about that earthquake?

It appears that 3.6 in Dartmouth, Mass. is the strongest since the U.S. Geological Survey began keeping records of earthquake strength in the northeastern United States.

Though if we go back centuries - there is a history of much stronger earthquakes, as for this magnitude 3.6 - it was widely felt. My wife, who spent years in California, said that “this was no slouch”. Fishermen out on Buzzards Bay actually saw a ripple of water go under their boats shortly after the earthquake. Though not a significant tsunami, certainly an obvious ripple generated by the shaking earth nearby.We can just add this to the number of unprecedented events we have experienced in this year 2020. Yes this may have been a once in a lifetime earthquake for us.

Now on to our once in a lifetime Nov. 8 weather. I do not recall ever seeing low temperatures near freezing and high temperatures near 80 degrees in the first week of November before. Yet that is what’s happening right now. Thanks to a long clear calm night, temperatures this morning started off in the low 30s in the cold spots of New England. Now those same spots are close to 45 degrees warmer. Once again record high temperatures topping 75 degrees under sunny skies. The exception today is an eastern Maine where it is much cooler, and with a light onshore breeze in southern New England keeping the beach is in the 60s today.

Tonight will also feature clear sky with temperatures slowly falling into the 50s during the evening then bottoming out in the low 30s in the cold spots once again.

Our Monday should be very similar to today except that the wind will be more from the south west so everybody should be back into the 70s to near 80 degrees. This unheard of late summer weather will continue one more day on Tuesday before a front brings downpours hopefully after 11 a.m. on Veterans Day Wednesday. After that, we are much more seasonable and a likely wet pattern is here toward the weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.