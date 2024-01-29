After as much as a foot of snow, cold air set to move in Monday night in New England

Although pockets of light snow will continue off and on through Monday, overall impact will be negligible as roads continue steadily improving with temperatures easing above the melting point and road treatments taking hold.

Nonetheless, enough moisture lingers in the atmosphere behind our slowly departing storm for pockets of light snow and mix with rain to continue, particularly in eastern New England, though not more than a new coating is expected on top of the two to four inches of snow that fell for most of the Boston Metro, and over half foot that fell in top totals from southern New Hampshire to north-central Massachusetts.

As the northerly wind gusts to 30 miles per hour at times Monday, high temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees will feel like the 20s, then wind chill values drop to the single digits overnight Monday night as the wind turns northeast and should blow some light ocean-effect snow into the South Shore and Cape Cod, where another fresh coating is possible.

Otherwise, the big impact of falling temperatures to either side of 20 degrees will be to freeze and lock in place lingering snow and moisture, so it's a good idea to clean off the snow during the day Monday, as even Tuesday's limited sun through plenty of clouds won't be able to budge temperatures to the melting point for most.

The snow and ice will soften Wednesday with cold air easing and temperatures returning to the middle and upper 30s ahead of a new disturbance – a relatively weak one – that will bring mixed snow and rain showers to New England from late Thursday into Friday.

Limited impact is expected from this late week disturbance, but an attendant cold front will cross the region later Friday, opening the door to a renewed shot of chilly air and returning daytime high temperatures to around 30 degrees on both weekend days, though the dry nature of the air should ensure a fair weekend sky.

That shot of cool air sticks around through the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, keeping temperatures a few degrees colder than normal for this time of the year.

But it's worth noting, we've passed the historically coldest days of the year and, little by little, our historically average temperatures continue to rebound from this point forward, though, of course, that doesn't guarantee the actual daily forecast is all up (just yet).