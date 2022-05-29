After Picture Perfect Sunday, Heat and Humidity Make Comeback on Memorial Day

A beautiful evening is shaping up across the region with pleasant conditions as high pressure south of New England remains in control.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with some patchy fog developing in some of the valleys and along the coastline as wind turn more out of the southwest. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50s to around 60 south, 50s north with some far northern towns dropping back into the 40s.

Heat & humidity makes a comeback Memorial Day, but looking dry! Turns cooler & a bit unsettled Tuesday & beyond.

The heat and humidity make a comeback on Memorial Day with some inland locations across southern and central areas pushing 90 degrees! Much of the region will remain dry, but a weak disturbance may kick off a couple showers and thunderstorms across northern Maine in the afternoon.

High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to 90 south, cooler south facing shorelines, mostly in the 80s south.

We stay hot across portions of the interior Tuesday, but along the coastline, a backdoor cold front will play spoiler and drop temperatures back into the 60s and 70s during the course of the day as winds turn out of the northeast.

From that point on, the overall pattern turns unsettled with showers around Tuesday night and again during the afternoon Wednesday.

We’ll keep the threat for showers in the forecast Thursday and Friday along with temperatures close to or just below average.