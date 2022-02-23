Friday Storm Could Drop 8-12″ of Snow in Parts of New England

Have you been enjoying this 60-degree day? We certainly hope you’ve had the chance to get the best out of this mild weather considering it’ll be out by tonight.

Record-breaking temperatures

Our temperatures have climbed to the upper 60s in southern New England and upper 50s across the north along with some isolated showers, Boston set a new record with a high of 69 degrees this afternoon. Now that our skies have worked their way into clearing, our lows will continue to push down to the teens overnight, 20s in the south with single digits in the north. Get ready to dress like winter tomorrow and watch as a dry Thursday transitions into a winter wonderland by Friday morning. Considering we have a First Alert Stamp for Friday, let’s talk about the concerns we’ll have for this storm day and what you need to do to be ready.

The warmer weather will soon pass and some areas could see up to a foot of snow on Friday.

What is the timing of the snow?

Friday’s snow will arrive early, between 3 and 5 a.m., which means that by the time you likely wake up, you’ll look out the window to snow. Our storm will just be getting started at that time, our strongest precipitation is moving in from 7 to -10 a.m. across much of New England and it works its way into spreading northeast.

NBC10 Boston

The timing of the snow arrival in northern Maine will be later in the morning into the early afternoon. But 5 out of our 6 New England States will already be dealing with travel issues early morning. Reduced visibilities & slick roads won’t make it a joyful ride to work, so if you have the opportunity to work from home you’ll likely enjoy more leaving the traffic hassle aside. Otherwise, start planning on setting an earlier alarm to get you out the door on time.

Another reminder is to replenish your wiper fluids, keep the snow scraper handy, and make sure you’ve got your snowblower ready if you live in the areas expecting plowable snow.

How much snow are we getting?

Not everyone is expecting the same ranging amounts, but much of Massachusetts is forecasted to get a 8-12" range. It begins to get tricky when you look at southern New England, south of the Mass. Pike will see higher temperatures, meaning a snowline staying off south bringing rain, sleet & freezing rain potential near the shorelines from CT and into the outer Cape. Southern Bristol and Plymouth counties will also see a transition from the southern counties to get a 2-4" range and increase that into the 8-12" isolated range as it nears the Massachusetts border.

Wind speeds are likely gusting below 50 mph for most, which helps decrease a bit the power outage risk, although the heavier wet snow & wintry mix might bring some impact to communities in the south & southeast. This is still to be determined as we track the snowline and see how far south it remains.

Our Saturday will remain dry and cold, while our Sunday might bring some snow to the northern states. Highs in the 30s Saturday, near the 40s Sunday and come back down to the 20s at the start of next week.