After Sunday Rain, Here's When Temps Could Hit 80 Degrees

Chilly start to Friday but temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Northern Maine will be cooler, though, staying in the upper 40s.

A tight pressure gradient remains in place so the wind will gust to 35 mph at times, especially during the afternoon. It will be a beautiful spring day under a mostly sunny sky!

If you are thinking about heading to Fenway Park or dining outdoors, it won’t be too chilly. Temperatures only slowly fall through the 50s, into the 40s and 30s late tonight. Some more scattered frost is possible.

The weekend will be split. Saturday is the best day to enjoy outdoors before rain returns Sunday. An area of high pressure will dominate our region tomorrow and that allows us to warm up into the 60s with spots in southern New England even hitting 70°. Plenty of sunshine for all.

Clouds will increase later in the day, but it stays dry until after midnight.

Sunday starts off wet as one low pressure system north of New England will team up with another system south of New England to bring a widespread rainfall. Rain begins before sunrise in western New England, and that same area may have some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.

In eastern New England, rain arrives early morning and continues through much of the day. Temperatures will likely hold in the 40s north and 50s south. Rainfall amounts of one inch are possible in a localized downpour, but most of us will get less than that.

Rain may end as snow in the mountains and in northern Maine. As the system pulls away, and high pressure builds in on its wake, Monday will be windy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s during the morning but recovering to near 60° in southern New England under a mostly sunny sky.

There’s a chance for summer warmth mid-week, highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, but we will need to keep a close eye on the possibility of backdoor cold front bringing cooler temperatures Wednesday.