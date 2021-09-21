After Sunny Tuesday, Shower Threat Moves in For the Next Few Days

Another super day is ahead. After a cool, moonlit night, the sun should boost us back to the 70s this afternoon. This is also the last day of nearly full sun we’ll see in a while. Not to say we’re heading for a deluge - but instead a “shower threat” for the next few days.

A slow-moving weather system is getting hung up in the jet stream, taunting us with a shower here and a shower there starting tomorrow. It’s not anything to cancel plans over, but it will mean a chance some spots could get wet.

More of the same on Thursday with a better chance of a shower. The question becomes, when (or if) we see the heavy rain move in with the storm center.

That’s not an easy question to answer. I would suspect we would see that Friday, but some indications are that the heavy rain may fizzle and just a band of steady showers moves through (at some point).

The question of timing and intensity has us wringing our hands on this forecast. Moreover, if the storm continues to slow, it could jeopardize the early part of the weekend. Certainly lots of unanswered questions at this point.

I know, tell me something you DO know Bouchard.

There’s more dry air coming early next week and if long term trends continue to slant on the cool side…REAL autumn weather may be on the way by the end of next week.