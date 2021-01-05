Occasional Light Rain and Snow Showers Throughout the Day

Our mighty ocean storm is still spinning to the east. While this would normally just be something to gawk at on satellite (with all the thunderstorms clustered around its center), it has some implications for our immediate future here in New England.

Like a blown tire at high speed, bits and pieces are flying off in many directions. Of course, we’re not talking rubber, we’re talking about small rain and snow showers. They’re not enough to produce any accumulation, but they will occasionally fill the sky into the afternoon and on Cape Cod into tomorrow.

Guidance has been fickle about exactly how much precipitation we may see – after all, this storm is ocean-born, so it’s not as well-modeled as a land-based storm. In any event, you may “tire” of its persistence. It’s gloomy and gray for many in Eastern Mass. Better chance for a go-round of sun west of Worcester and out through Hartford. (OK, I’ll stop with the tire metaphors.)

We’re at a turning point in the pattern too. A constant parade of storms since October (thankfully banishing the drought in Southern New England) will be coming to an end as shifting winds around the North Pole spawn a massive block in the jet stream.

Storms will be diverted through the south and we’ll come away with an extended period of peace and quiet. We’re careful not to completely sign off on these weather systems, however.

Blocks never are handled perfectly by the models, especially in the 1 to 2-week time frame.