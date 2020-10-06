Tuesday Sprinkles Ahead of Strong Wind, Rain Wednesday

Clouds were easily cast aside yesterday, giving us a fine finish to the day. Today, the task is a little tougher.

Clouds are stuck under what we call an inversion, so it will be a lot harder for the weak October sun to chew away at them. In addition, there’s a tiny chance for a passing sprinkle this afternoon. We’re reserving the more eventful weather for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move through New England Wednesday. Winds will whip ahead of this front as a strong jet stream steers from above.

Gusts could top 45 mph at times, especially when the squall line moves through in the mid to late afternoon. Briefly torrential rain could accompany the storms (squalls) along with some pockets of hail. Isolated power outages are possible too.

The winds diminish, but the temperatures crumble late in the week. Highs will struggle to make 60 by Friday. But with a simple wind shift on Saturday, we’ll be back to near-summer conditions as highs soar to the 70s.

Still little if any drought-denting rain in the next 7-10 days. We have our eyes on the remnants of Hurricane Delta next week. Not making any promises as to beneficial rain - we’ve played that bait-and-switch game too many times this year.