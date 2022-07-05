Afternoon Showers, Downpours and Thunderstorms to Continue Overnight

Mother Nature was kind enough to spare us with any rain on Independence Day, but now our luck has run out. We will be dealing with some beneficial showers this afternoon into tonight.

Expect to see showers developing from west to east across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon, mid to late afternoon across southern New England as low pressure passes through the region. Temps will be on the warm side, low to mid 80s south, mid 70s north with a bit more in the way of humidity.

Showers, along with some embedded thunder and downpours, will be with us overnight. They'll be joined by some gusty winds out of the south, which may gust over 30 mph, especially across the Cape and Islands.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Much of the area will be drying out by Wednesday morning, with the exception of Downeast Maine and the Cape, which will see some lingering showers early.

Conditions improve during the day Wednesday, but we can’t rule out a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon across portions of the area, especially northern New England. Highs reach the low to mid 80s south, 70s north.

High pressure provides us with a beautiful day Thursday with highs mostly in the upper 70s along with the slight risk for an afternoon shower across the higher terrain. Another system brings us the chance for widespread showers across the region Friday. The weekend is looking fantastic, as of now, with highs close to 80!