Afternoon T-Storms Possible This Weekend as Temps Keep Soaring

A summery weekend for much of New England is here with more temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s, except for the immediate South Coast, where an ocean breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s to around 70. It's the perfect weather for the heading to the beach or having a cook-out.

Some pop-up showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible this afternoon due to a disturbance aloft, though most of the showers should fizzle out as we lose daytime heating. Humidity will continue to increase Sunday, and with a sunny start to the day, temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s and 90s once again ahead of the cold front, though it will be in the 70s north as the cold front begins to slide south.

Scattered showers and thunder are possible again Sunday afternoon, with a slight chance a few storms may be strong with damaging wind being the primary threat.

Behind the front, it will be noticeably cooler and less humid. too. Highs in the 60s to around 70 on Monday will make it feel more like spring.

The cooldown will be short-lived, though. By mid-week, warmth, humidity and a chance of storms will build again before another cold front clears the air Thursday to bring a pleasant start to the Memorial Day weekend.

We're in for another spike in temperatures on the actual holiday as seen in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.