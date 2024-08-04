Afternoon thunderstorms to bring heavy winds, some flooding

Today, a weather system will swing through New England, bringing clouds and an afternoon round of storms with some spots seeing downpours and gusty wind. While temperatures will be a touch cooler, only reaching the mid-80s, it will still feel muggy with dewpoints in the low 70s. The storms will get going between 2p.m. and 5p.m. and move southeast through the evening. These storms could cause minor flooding in areas with poor drainage. Showers and thunderstorms should weaken and move offshore after 8p.m., with clearing skies and muggy conditions overnight.

Looking ahead to the week, heat and humidity will persist into Monday. A cold front in the afternoon brings scattered afternoon storms, some strong, mainly north of the Pike. Heavy rain and wind are the main threats.

By Tuesday, another wave of showers is expected.

The rest of the week remains unsettled, with near-daily chances for rain. The forecast is particularly uncertain due to a tropical system near Florida. Tropical Storm Debby is expected to make landfall by Monday morning, but its path remains uncertain beyond Tuesday. If the path does slide up the east coast, we'll be locked in for the end of the week with wind, rain, and an increased flood risk.

Check back with NBC Boston for updates.