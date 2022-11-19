Already Cold, Wind Gusts Make Temps Feel Much Colder

It’s a cooler than average day but the sun is on our side! Our temperatures today hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is off the southwest and this may enhance the potential for some ocean-effect showers in the south coast as well as the cape overnight into early Sunday.

The islands may see rain but the wintry precipitation may reach Barnstable and Plymouth county too. While leaving by the late morning, a brief snow shower may also come off the west and move into northwestern Massachusetts. This same plume may reach as far east as Middlesex county in the evening. Snow may also make its way into VT and NH into the Maine-Canada border.

Wind gusts tomorrow afternoon may reach as high as 50 mph in the Berkshires as well as the White & Green Mountains. This may affect high profile vehicles/trucks as well as light weight cars. Caution is recommended when traveling through passes or the notches.

Temperatures in the ski country will remain in the 30s, it will feel colder than that due to strong wind. Wind chills down to the upper 20s – lower 30sin southern New England in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday bring sunny skies and a slight increase in temperatures. Wednesday will be the mildest day with highs around 50. Travel conditions will be good on Wednesday and Thanksgiving welcomes some clouds in the afternoon/evening as a low pressure begins to push northeast.

That system will bring rain from eastern TX, Louisiana, Mississippi into the Midwest. The New York Macy’s Parade should resume with no problem, but Black Friday will bring some rain and possibly snow in the mountains.