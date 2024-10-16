Another chilly start Wednesday, but warmer weather is around the corner

While the pattern is quiet and cool, we’re already peering ahead to the coming extended warmth into the weekend and beyond.

It’s clear to us that the warmer days will far outnumber the cool. Highs by the weekend will leap to 70 plus in spots away from the coast. This will be a superb stretch for the Head of the Charles Regatta and any other late-season outings.

The high that will give us a chilly start Thursday with a widespread suburban frost is sliding offshore by the weekend, turning the tide on our temperatures. It appears that this high will hang on through at least midweek (!) next week, keeping the 70s in play. It isn’t until the end of the week that a cold front approaches and sweeps in the cooler air.

Check out the evening sky for the (now fading) Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet. It’s best seen before 8 p.m. with the help of the camera on your phone or binoculars. Just look west after sunset above the horizon.

In other space weather news, the aurora will remain quiet for the foreseeable future, and the next meteor shower is next month, when the Leonids peak near mid-month.

Happy sky watching!