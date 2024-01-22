Another cold morning Monday but warmer air is on the way

Another cold morning to start the week, but we will slowly be warming up between Monday and Friday. High pressure slides in Monday keeping the day dry and pulling in south/southwesterly wind.

This wind shift will warm up temperatures a bit compared to the weekend.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s. A fair amount of clouds build in by Monday evening and through the night. This overnight cloud cover plus the wind shift will help moderate overnight temperatures and we will keep lows in the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will rise to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Two rounds of precipitation are expected this week. By Tuesday afternoon, the first system enters, it will attempt to bring snow in as early as Tuesday afternoon but for the greater Boston area, it likely will not change over to snow until the sun goes down and temperatures cool.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, most of us will see snow with light accumulations possible across eastern Massachusetts. Wednesday morning could easily be a slippery commute as temperatures will be hovering near freezing. By Wednesday afternoon, we warm to the upper 30s.

Right on the tail of this system is another enters that will bring rain Thursday into Friday.

By Friday, a warm front will usher in warmer air and high temperatures will jump to the low 50s in spots.