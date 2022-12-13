Another Cold Start on Tuesday

Quiet weather will take us through mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, with a cold breeze. Highs in the upper 30’s, with feels-like temperatures closer to freezing.

Tuesday night is mostly clear, and cold. Lows middle and upper 20’s. For Wednesday, skies become mostly cloudy later in the day, with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry well east. Winds could gust to 30 mph on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, with late day snow, or a mix of rain and snow. Highs around 40. Friday is a First Alert Day, with rain and wind. Mountain snow can be expected. Highs in the middle and upper 40’s, near the coast.

Saturday, lingering rain or snow winds down. Highs in the lower and middle 40’s.