Another Day of Sunshine, Spring Temps Monday

Yesterday couldn’t have been more beautiful. Temperatures reached the mid 60s with abundant sunshine. It was noticeably cooler at the coast.

Today will be just as nice and for areas away from the coast, it will be a touch warmer than Saturday and Sunday.

Once winds shift to an onshore direction, temperatures will trend cooler at the water. This will be a fairly long stretch at or above 60 away from the coast. In addition to the sea breeze, it’s possible that we could see some fog, drizzle and low clouds closer to the water.

Thursday into Friday, we could see some wet weather. It doesn’t look too significant. Cooler weather will return by next weekend. Even though it will be cooler, temperatures will still be above average.