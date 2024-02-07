Another day with pesky clouds, but temps are warming up

Some spots are still waking with clouds Wednesday morning as our northeast breezes continue to feed in water vapor from the Gulf of Maine. This could result in a few widely scattered snow showers or flurries along the coast Wednesday afternoon.

It's worth noting that there is still a wedge of sunshine that holds through the Merrimack Valley and central Massachusetts throughout a good portion of the day Wednesday before more clouds approach from the west.

These clouds are part of a shake up in the pattern that brings us milder air in the coming days. 40s will reign into Friday as the winds gradually turn southwest. We'll see the warmup peak on Saturday as highs soar to the mid-50s with an approaching front. Ironically, this is the same weather system that plowed into California with devastating flooding.

By the time it reaches us, it will be in much weaker form — likely only capable of producing a few widely scattered showers by Saturday afternoon.

Some cold will trickle in after the weekend, dropping us to the 30s by Tuesday. It's around that time that a storm will spin up to our south. Track guidance shows we're in for a close call, but as of this writing, there isn't a definitive signal for snow or rain.

We'll stay on top of it in the days ahead. Stay with us on air, online and on social media.