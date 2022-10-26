Another Foggy Start Wednesday; More Rain to Move in for Midday

New day, same outcome.

Don’t get me wrong; we’re still in a drought and the rain is welcome, especially before winter sets in. But it’s putting a drag on the workweek and isn’t the greatest when we’re buried in fog trying to get to work and school.

Thankfully, we won’t be dealing with much of it for the evening drive as the rain tapers in the afternoon. This will also be the final round until we close in on Halloween (unfortunately). As a front sweeps in from the west Wednesday night, the air will dry out, the skies will clear and we’ll be set up for the finest day of the week Thursday. Without much cooling overnight, the stage is set for a 70-degree day in many spots with full sun and a breezy northwest wind. Be warned, however. Just after sunset, the temps will plummet through the 50s and eventually into the 30s and 40s by Friday morning. Cooler air will linger right into the weekend as a sprawling, chilly high pressure system sets up shop across New England.

This should provide us with multiple frosts in the suburbs (and perhaps our first dip to the upper 30s in Boston) over the weekend. We’ll recover a bit on Sunday, but it will still remain seasonably cool.

The forecast for Halloween is still a difficult one. Rain is definitely part of the picture, but the timing is still an issue. Much of the guidance brings it in by afternoon, but there’s plenty of reasons to see it come in early and stay late. Plan on waterproofing your trick or treaters this year. Temps will recover a bit, but it will still feel cool and raw.