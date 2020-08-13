Another Hot Day Ahead of Cooler Weather this Weekend

Yesterday marked the fourth consecutive day at or above 90° for many. Meteorological summer runs from June 1 to the end of August. For many in New England so far, it’s been the hottest summer on record.

It’s possible that a few more towns may hit 90 once again. The cooler air is lagging behind the cold front by a day.

The weekend looks perfect. Temperatures will reach 80°, which is typical for this time of year.

Rainfall amounts over the next 10 days look meager. It’s possible some areas may pick up a decent amount, but a widespread soaking rain looks unlikely.