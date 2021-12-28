Weather

Overnight Mix of Freezing Rain, Flurries to Bring Icy Conditions

Lows tonight fall to around freezing again, and this will give us another round of light icing on untreated surfaces through Wednesday morning. 

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another round of a light wintry mix will move in again overnight. Meanwhile, we are enjoying a little warm up.  The clouds will be stubborn through midday, with a few pops of filtered sunshine before that early winter sunset. 

Highs today reach the 40s, even 30s far north with some melting snow in the north country at lower elevations. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Lows tonight fall to around freezing again, and this will give us another round of light icing on untreated surfaces through Wednesday morning. 

An onshore breeze off the ocean will keep temps in the 40s for Wednesday as we dry off in the afternoon. 

Weather Stories

Weather 6 hours ago

Temps Increase, Rain Returns Thursday

Weather 21 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Could Cause Icing Overnight

Clouds dominate the day again as we sit between little systems.  The next one, heading in Thursday as a remnant storm system from the west coast.  Highs stay in the 40s for the last couple days of 2021. 

Scattered rain in southern New England and snow showers in northern New England hang around all day Thursday. 

Friday we clear out and stay quiet through New Year’s Eve festivities. 

A larger system will move in sometime this weekend, Saturday possibly into Sunday.  This one looks mild with rain for most, but lingering for much of the weekend.  Colder air looks to take over for next week as we enter into 2022.  Stay tuned!

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather New Englandweather storiesWeather Blog
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us